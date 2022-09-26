Indian River County opens information call center ahead of Hurricane Ian

The Indian River County emergency management team has set up a call center for residents who have questions as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

The emergency management team activated their Emergency Operation Center at a level two on Monday and is preparing for tropical force storm winds, flooding and tornados.

Indian River County is monitoring Hurricane Ian while staying in touch with law enforcement and fire rescue.

Since Ian has is slowly approaching Florida, this gives emergency management officials a chance to start reviewing data provided by the National Weather Service and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. From there, they will begin to formulate plans and preparations based on the storm’s track.

“I’m getting ready,” said Fredrick Colon. “I’m putting a tub full of water in case we need it for the bathrooms. Making sure I wash up before the storm comes and I’m leaving it in God's hands.”

Officials said that most injuries happen after a hurricane in flash flooding and are urging residents to be vigilant.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that 911 is for emergencies only.

For storm-related questions or concerns, please call the Indian River County's Emergency Information Center at (772) 226-4000.

For the Indian River County Disaster Guide, click here.

To receive alert notifications from Indian River County, sign up here.

