Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Okeechobee County public schools closed Wednesday

All public schools in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday because of thethreat of Hurricane Ian.

The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices, along with all after-school activities, including sports, school meetings, and leases, are canceled on Wednesday.

A decision regarding closures beyond Wednesday is under consideration, and that information will be shared with parents and staff members.

HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: All Palm Beach County District-operated schools and offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, September 28, as Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength and track closer to Florida’s west coast. For more information please visit: https://t.co/AWmFkSNpEI pic.twitter.com/QXpUjyn9IU — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) September 27, 2022

As for Tuesday, all Palm Beach County public schools are open as normal, and aftercare programs will remain open through 6 p.m. All extracurricular activities, athletics, evening leases, and evening adult education classes are canceled.

"We have been watching Hurricane Ian closely before making our decision to close schools," Superintendent Mike Burke said in a written statement to WPTV. "While Palm Beach County is not currently included in the National Hurricane Center’s probability cone, hazardous conditions in our area may occur. I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff."

The district, at this point, is not opening any school-based shelters

RELATED: Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

All St. Lucie County public schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The district anticipates it will reopen on Friday.

All school-based after-school activities in St. Lucie County will continue as planned on Tuesday.

Okeechobee County public schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

Dylan Tedders, the assistant superintendent of the Okeechobee County School District, said all schools remain open Tuesday.

However, because tropical storm force winds are expected late Tuesday, the district is canceling school on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

School district leaders will evaluate all factors before making a decision about school for Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. At this point, school districts in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties have not canceled school this week.

Because of inclement weather and difficult travel conditions, the School District of Palm Beach County has canceled a College and Career Fair that was scheduled for Wednesday at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach.

The event has been rescheduled for Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

In addition, St. Lucie Public Schools has canceled its annual College Fair, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

The event has not been rescheduled yet.

WATCH: How Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast school districts prepare for storm threat

How Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast school districts are preparing for storm threat

Scripps Only Content 2022