Sandbags available in Okeechobee Co. as Ian approaches Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Officials in Okeechobee County are urging residents to be prepared for severe weather in the coming days as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

The National Hurricane Center placed Lake Okeechobee under a tropical storm watch Monday morning.

Sandbags are available at the Public Works Department compound located at 804 Northwest Second St.

Shovels and bags are available at the site at no charge.

Residents will be required to fill their own bags unless special needs residents require some limited assistance. Limited bags and shovels will be available.

If you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sandbags, call 863-763-3514 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Emergency officials said sandbags will be limited to 20 bags per vehicle while supplies are available. Sandbags will be available after 5:30 p.m. with no assistance available.

