Shooting in Pahokee sends 2 men to hospital
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two men were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting in Pahokee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Bacom Road at 12:11 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives were at the scene investigating Monday afternoon.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
