Shooting in Pahokee sends 2 men to hospital

Two men were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting in Pahokee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Bacom Road at 12:11 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were at the scene investigating Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

