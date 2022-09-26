University of South Florida cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At least one public university in Florida is closing ahead of Hurricane Ian.

All classes at the University of South Florida in Tampa will be closed through Thursday to "allow for students to make any necessary preparations or travel ahead of the storm."

The university will remain open Monday for employees, but all campuses will begin closing Tuesday.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities at the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses will remain open.

Hillsborough Community College and St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Administrators at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and University of Florida in Gainesville were continuing to monitor the forecast Monday before making a decision regarding the rest of the week.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Trump’s golf club in Jupiter named in business fraud lawsuit
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean; forecast to become Category 3 hurricane

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations
FPL says new technology should help restore power sooner ahead of Ian
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach