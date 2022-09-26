University of South Florida cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

At least one public university in Florida is closing ahead of Hurricane Ian.

All classes at the University of South Florida in Tampa will be closed through Thursday to "allow for students to make any necessary preparations or travel ahead of the storm."

The university will remain open Monday for employees, but all campuses will begin closing Tuesday.

Residence halls and residential dining facilities at the Tampa and St. Petersburg campuses will remain open.

Hillsborough Community College and St. Petersburg College will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Administrators at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and University of Florida in Gainesville were continuing to monitor the forecast Monday before making a decision regarding the rest of the week.

