3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian

The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:

Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach

Treasure Coast Elementary School - (Special Needs Shelter) - 8955 85th St., Sebastian

Liberty Magnet Elementary School - (Pet-Friendly Shelter) - 6850 81st Street, #3715, Vero Beach

Individuals going to the pet-friendly shelter will need to bring a portable crate as they will be housed in a separate area. They will also need to bring an identification tag, leash, food and water bowls, proof of rabies, county license, pet's medications, litter pan with litter for cats and toys.

