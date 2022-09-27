3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:

  • Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach
  • Treasure Coast Elementary School - (Special Needs Shelter) - 8955 85th St., Sebastian
  • Liberty Magnet Elementary School - (Pet-Friendly Shelter) - 6850 81st Street, #3715, Vero Beach

RELATED: Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

Individuals going to the pet-friendly shelter will need to bring a portable crate as they will be housed in a separate area. They will also need to bring an identification tag, leash, food and water bowls, proof of rabies, county license, pet's medications, litter pan with litter for cats and toys.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Okeechobee Co. under hurricane warning; tropical storm warnings in viewing area
West coast residents should evacuate to southeast, emergency officials say

Latest News

St. Lucie County residents brace for Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain
Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Martin County residents prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for running room as South Florida defensive...
Gators move home football game as Hurricane Ian nears Florida