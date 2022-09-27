Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players.

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

