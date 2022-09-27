FPL to provide update on Hurricane Ian preparations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
As Hurricane Ian closes in on the Sunshine State, officials with Florida Power & Light on Tuesday will discuss their latest efforts to reduce power outages throughout the state.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. in West Palm Beach.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 28,000 FPL linemen are prepared to respond to power outages from the storm.

