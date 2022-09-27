'There will be challenges,' FPL says of Hurricane Ian

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

As Hurricane Ian closes in on the Sunshine State, officials with Florida Power & Light on Tuesday are discussing their latest efforts to reduce power outages throughout the state.

"There will be challenges in the days ahead, to say the least," Eric Silagy, the president and CEO of FPL, said at a news conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 28,000 FPL linemen are prepared to respond to power outages from the storm.

16,000 of those lineman have been pre-deployed throughout the state to react to emergencies faster.

"At FPL, we're ready, we train, we drill for this, we prepare for this all year long," Silagy said. "We are ready to respond."

