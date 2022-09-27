'There will be challenges,' FPL says of Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

As Hurricane Ian closes in on the Sunshine State, officials with Florida Power & Light on Tuesday are discussing their latest efforts to reduce power outages throughout the state.

"There will be challenges in the days ahead, to say the least," Eric Silagy, the president and CEO of FPL, said at a news conference.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that 28,000 FPL linemen are prepared to respond to power outages from the storm.

16,000 of those lineman have been pre-deployed throughout the state to react to emergencies faster.

"At FPL, we're ready, we train, we drill for this, we prepare for this all year long," Silagy said. "We are ready to respond."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Okeechobee under hurricane watch; TS warning for Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida

Latest News

A large American flag is unfurled during practice for the singing of the National Anthem before...
USF moves football game to FAU Stadium ahead of Hurricane Ian
Palm Beach County officials to hold news conference at 3 p.m.
Tracking Hurricane Ian - Sept. 27, 2022
Tracking Hurricane Ian - Sept. 27, 2022
West coast residents should evacuate to Palm Beach County, emergency leaders say