Gators move home football game as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for running room as South Florida defensive...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for running room as South Florida defensive end Eddie Kelly (16) looks to stop him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gators will now be sharing Sunday with the NFL.

Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian.

The game will now be played Sunday at noon in Gainesville.

Eastern Washington – a Football Championship Subdivision program – will receive a $750,000 payday for the trip to Gainesville.

It's one of two college football game in the state to be impacted by the hurricane. South Florida's home game against East Carolina was moved from Tampa to Boca Raton.

The Gators (2-2) have three consecutive home games before their Oct. 29 rivalry game against Georgia in Jacksonville.

