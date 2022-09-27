Okeechobee County opening 2 hurricane shelters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials in Okeechobee County are opening two shelters after a hurricane watch was issued Tuesday.

Community Services Director Denise Whitehead said that the county will open a special needs shelter at the Department of Health,
located at 1700 Northwest Ninth Ave., at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Also, a general population, pet-friendly shelter will be open at South Elementary, located at 2468 Southwest Seventh Ave., at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Pets are required to be registered with the county and provide a crate, up-to-date shot records, food for at least three to five days, water for the animal and a litter box if the pet is a cat.

RELATED: Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

Waste Management will stop collections at the end of the day on Tuesday in Okeechobee County.

Schools in Okeechobee County are closed Wednesday through Friday.

Limited amounts of sandbags are available at the Public Works Department compound located at 804 Northwest Second Street. Shovels and limited bags are available at the site at no charge. Residents will be required to fill their own bags.

An information line for the county is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 863-824-6888.

