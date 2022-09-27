Okeechobee under hurricane watch; TS warning for Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast

Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.

According to a 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is still a Category 3 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and moving north at 10 mph.

The center of the storm is about 280 miles south, southwest of Sarasota, Florida.

Ian made landfall over western Cuba southwest of La Coloma at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Now that it's going to work its way into the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico, as we head into the next couple of hours, it could intensify up to a Category 4, winds of 130 mph," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of hours, pass west of the Florida Keys later Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Ian

While the center will stay away from the viewing area, residents will still see winds pick up, heavy rain and the risk for severe storms.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Palm Beach County is also under a tornado watch through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"[Wednesday night], along the Treasure Coast, we could have wind gusts over 50 mph, maybe up to 60 mph," Villanueva said.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are also currently under a flood watch.

Ian

The latest computer models have the storm shifting a bit to the east and making landfall near Tampa or Sarasota on Thursday.

The outer bands of Ian will impact the viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday. A tornado threat is possible, as well as 3 to 6 inches of rain by mid-week from the storm's feeder bands.

Ian

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Palm Beach County

Martin County

St. Lucie County

Indian River County

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West

Flamingo to Englewood

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Suwannee River to Indian Pass

North of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River

South of Boca Raton to east of Flamingo

Upper Florida Keys

Florida Bay



A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa

Bonita Beach to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas



A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwanee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

Marineland to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

St. Johns River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West

Florida Bay

Aucilla River to Suwanee River

Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River

South of Marineland to the Volusia/Flagler county line



A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Okeechobee County

North of Anclote River to Suwannee River

South of Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee

Scripps Only Content 2022