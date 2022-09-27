Palm Beach County officials to hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Watch the news conference at 3 p.m.

Officials in Palm Beach County will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth will provide an update on local actions pertaining to the storm. The mayor will be joined by other officials and county staff.

RELATED: Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are under a tropical storm warning, prompting both a flood watch and tornado watch.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm force winds can be expected in the area within the next 36 hours.

While the center of the storm will stay away from the viewing area, residents will still see winds pick up, heavy rain and the risk for severe storms.

Public schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are closed Wednesday.

