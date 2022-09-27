PBSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenacres Monday evening.

The incident occurred near a Publix supermarket located in the 4800 block of Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.

Officials said the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently waiting for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Violent Crimes detectives to arrive at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

