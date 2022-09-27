PBSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenacres Monday evening.

The incident occurred near a Publix supermarket located in the 4800 block of Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.

Officials said the suspect was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are currently waiting for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Violent Crimes detectives to arrive at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) needs a play from the bench against the Green...
Bucs to practice at Dolphins' facility as Ian looms
Stuart residents prone to flooding prepare for Hurricane Ian
Crews working to prevent drainage, flooding issues in Loxahatchee
Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch ahead of Ian