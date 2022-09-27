St. Lucie County residents brace for Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
While the eye of Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall along southwest Florida, the wind and rain is expected to reach the Treasure Coast.

For the most part, the number one issue is likely to be water, making sure storm drains don’t back up and create flooding-- it’s been a priority for the county here, which is growing very fast.

One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is Indian River Estates, which is located between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce.

One resident WPTV spoke with said she has had to deal with some grown over storm drains, which has led to flooding and some anxious moments.

“I expect it only to get up to probably to the top of that hill. I don’t expect it to get up to the house. My backyard will be a lake,” she said. “I got a generator, got propane, got gas and food, pet supplies, it’s just the water.”

It’s the one thing she seems to have no control over.

The resident said it’s not just her home, several blocks in that neighborhood experience flooding and Hurricane Ian is just something they will have to get through.

