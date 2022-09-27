USF moves football game to FAU Stadium ahead of Hurricane Ian

Kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boca Raton
A large American flag is unfurled during practice for the singing of the National Anthem before...
A large American flag is unfurled during practice for the singing of the National Anthem before the start of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Florida Atlantic, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The geographically misnamed South Florida Bulls will play football this weekend – and in the region that aligns with their name.

South Florida and East Carolina, which had been slated to play Saturday night in Tampa, will instead play in Boca Raton. The game will now kick off at 2:30 p.m. at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

The game was moved Tuesday ahead of the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian to the Tampa Bay area.

USF athletic director Michael Kelly said in a statement that "it was in everyone's best interest to move our game out of the Tampa Bay area."

South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)

"We are very grateful to our friends and colleagues at FAU for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in using their facility to play Saturday's game and to ECU and the (American Athletic) Conference for working with us during this time," Kelly added.

The Bulls (1-3) were scheduled to travel to Fort Lauderdale after Tuesday's practice on the USF campus.

FAU is scheduled to play Saturday at North Texas. The Owls are coached by Willie Taggart, who coached the Bulls from 2013-16.

Ticket information for USF's game against the Pirates (2-2, 0-1 AAC) will be forthcoming.

