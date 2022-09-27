WATCH LIVE: DeSantis to provide update on Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Ian.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH LIVE:

He'll be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

DeSantis said Monday that 7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies in Florida.

All 67 counties in Florida are currently under a state of emergency.

Tolls have been suspended in the Tampa Bay area, as well as in portions of the panhandle and along the stretch of Interstate 75 known as "Alligator Alley."

