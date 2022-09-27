WATCH LIVE: DeSantis to provide update on Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks as he stands with Kevin Guthrie, director of the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks as he stands with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was keeping residents updated on the track of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Hurricane Ian.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH LIVE:

He'll be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

DeSantis said Monday that 7,000 National Guard service members are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies in Florida.

All 67 counties in Florida are currently under a state of emergency.

Tolls have been suspended in the Tampa Bay area, as well as in portions of the panhandle and along the stretch of Interstate 75 known as "Alligator Alley."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: Luke Bryan concerts rescheduled and more
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
7,000 National Guard members ready to respond to storm emergencies in Florida
Category 3 Hurricane Ian packing 125 mph winds

Latest News

Category 3 Hurricane Ian packing 125 mph winds
Hobe Heights residents prepare for storm years after flooding
Gunman at hospital after deputy-involved shooting outside Publix in Greenacres
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) needs a play from the bench against the Green...
Bucs to practice at Dolphins' facility as Ian looms