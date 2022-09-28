Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only.

Residents are told to be prepared to stay inside and restrict their travel during this time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Authorities said local and state law enforcement will be out enforcing this curfew.

Okeechobee County continues to be under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian pushes across the state after making landfall in southwest Florida with winds estimated at 145 mph.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Latest News

Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County
Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system