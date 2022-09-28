Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A curfew is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday morning in Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. vehicle and foot traffic is restricted to business purposes only.
Residents are told to be prepared to stay inside and restrict their travel during this time.
Authorities said local and state law enforcement will be out enforcing this curfew.
Okeechobee County continues to be under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian pushes across the state after making landfall in southwest Florida with winds estimated at 145 mph.
