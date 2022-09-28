Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado

Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a local hospital after a possible tornado damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach Tuesday evening.

Units were dispatched to Kings Point Apartment Complex at approximately 9:15 p.m. after reports of a possible tornado strike with multiple damaged vehicles and buildings.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tom Reyes said during a press conference that within 25 minutes, 26 units were at the scene checking the buildings.

Crews accessed the area and found damage in three of the buildings.

Two patients were transported to the hospital. One of the patients was trapped in a bathroom, but not injured.

Reyes said 35 residents were evacuated and transported to the clubhouse.

" This is a dynamic situation, things are changing," said Reyes. "As of right now, we have some structural damage. I can not tell you what the extent of that is."

Electricity has been shut down at the complex.

There were several other reports of possible tornado damage in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

