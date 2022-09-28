Florida launches 'massive effort' to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

As Hurricane Ian hammers Southwest Florida on Wednesday and brings torrential rainfall and massive flooding to the state's west coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis said crews are launching a "massive effort" to help impacted residents.

Speaking in Tallahassee, the governor said there are 200,000 power outages reported around the state, and 42,000 lineman from 27 different states are mobilized and responding to incidents.

"200,000 is a drop in the bucket for what's gonna happen over the next 24 to 48 hours," DeSantis said. "There's gonna be widespread power outages, particularly in Southwest Florida."

WATCH: Florida's governor gives update on Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis Hurricane Ian update, 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022

DeSantis said the state on Wednesday is submitting a "major disaster declaration" for all 67 counties in Florida to the federal government, asking the Biden Administration to reimburse the state for 100% of all storm-related costs over the next 60 days.

A total of 7,000 National Guard service members, nearly 250 aircraft, more than 1,600 high water vehicles, and more than 300 boats are mobilized and prepared to respond to emergencies.

"A storm of this magnitude is gonna require an effort over an extended period of time," DeSantis said.

The governor added that Hurricane Ian will "produce catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge on the Gulf coast of Florida."

The highest-risk areas are Collier to Sarasota counties, according to DeSantis, who added the current forecast has Ian making landfall in Charlotte County.

"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possible to safely evacuate," DeSantis said. "It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm. This is a powerful storm that should be treated like you would treat if a tornado was approaching your home."

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie urged residents to stay inside during the storm.

"The storm is here," Guthrie said. "It's imminent."

During a Tuesday news conference, Guthrie advised residents of Southwest Florida to "go straight across the state" to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday, packing winds of 155 mph, just two miles shy of becoming the most powerful type of hurricane.

Scripps Only Content 2022