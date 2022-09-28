Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system

Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections.

One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.

Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle.

But time is the ultimate elixir.

As the rain cleared out, Cameo Boulevard was passable again.

However, the concern is that more rain will bring more flooding.

