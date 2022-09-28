Floodwater puts undue stress on Port St. Lucie drainage system

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rainfall in Port St. Lucie has stressed out the city's drainage system, causing some flooding at major intersections.

One such intersection was Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.

Floodwater spilled out onto the roadway as outer bands from Hurricane Ian were too much for underground drainage pipes to handle.

But time is the ultimate elixir.

As the rain cleared out, Cameo Boulevard was passable again.

However, the concern is that more rain will bring more flooding.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'

Latest News

'You cannot survive,' NBC News journalist says of Naples storm surge
Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity