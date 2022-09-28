Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Ian's impacts are starting to be felt in Florida, as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state.

Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible.

As of Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties had the most outages.

More than 18,000 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade County, more than 10,000 were without power in Broward County and about 6,500 were without power in Palm Beach County.

On the Treasure Coast, a total of 100 customers were without power in Martin County, 90 in St. Lucie County and 370 were without power in Indian River County.

Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said his team is ready to respond and has invested billions of dollars in storm-hardening technology to limit outages.

To find the latest outages where you live, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'

Latest News

Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Delray Beach condo damaged by possible tornado
DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update from Lake City