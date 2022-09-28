Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity

Hurricane Ian's impacts are starting to be felt in Florida, as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state.

Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible.

As of Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties had the most outages.

More than 18,000 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade County, more than 10,000 were without power in Broward County and about 6,500 were without power in Palm Beach County.

On the Treasure Coast, a total of 100 customers were without power in Martin County, 90 in St. Lucie County and 370 were without power in Indian River County.

Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said his team is ready to respond and has invested billions of dollars in storm-hardening technology to limit outages.

To find the latest outages where you live, click here.

