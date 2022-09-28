Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida with 90 mph winds

Hurricane Ian continues to batter southwest and central Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding after making landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa with 150 mph winds.

According to the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, traveling north/northeast at 8 mph.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A 74 mph wind gust was recorded at the Okeechobee Airport on Wednesday night.

The hurricane watch for Lake Okeechobee has been discontinued, however, a tropical storm warning was still in effect. The tropical storm warning for Broward and Miami-Dade counties has been discontinued.

"It's really weakening. It's lost that warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, which really feeds into this hurricane," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast can expect winds of 40-60 mph overnight.

"We expect the winds will stay up even through sunrise and after that," Weagle said.

The center of Ian is expected to move across central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday.

Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

Ian is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

Further weakening is expected for the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Friday.

Tropical storm warnings are still in effect for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Okeechobee County is under a hurricane warning from the National Weather Service, but not the National Hurricane Center.

The Treasure Coast is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m.

Outer bands of Hurricane Ian produced tornadoes across parts of South Florida on Tuesday night. There are several reports of tornado damage in Palm Beach and Broward counties, including a possible tornado that injured two people in Delray Beach.

Another storm cell hit Wellington late Tuesday night, causing downed trees and shattered windows.

"[Wednesday night] along the Treasure Coast, we could have wind gusts over 50 mph, maybe up to 60 mph," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are also currently under a flood watch.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line



A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River



A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Palm Beach County

Martin County

St. Lucie County

Indian River County

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

Boca Raton to Sebastian Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Surf City

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands



A storm surge watch is in effect for:

North of South Santee River to Little River Inlet



A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Surf City to Cape Lookout

