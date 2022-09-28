Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength

Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and nearing Category 5 strength on Wednesday as the "extremely dangerous eyewall" of the monster storm moves onshore in Southwest Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the 2 p.m. update from the NHC, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, traveling north/northeast at 9 mph. Category 5 begins at 157 miles per hour.

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE OF HURRICANE IAN:

Sustained tropical storm force winds have reached the east coast of Florida, prompting tornado watches and warnings throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Okeechobee County is under a hurricane warning from the National Weather Service, but not the National Hurricane Center.

Outer bands of Hurricane Ian are producing tornadoes across parts of South Florida. There are several reports of tornado damage in Palm Beach and Broward counties, including a possible tornado that injured two people in Delray Beach.

Most of South Florida is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean by late Thursday.

Hurricane Ian's track as of September 28, 2022 at 2 p.m.

"[Wednesday night] along the Treasure Coast, we could have wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, maybe up to 60 miles per hour," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are also currently under a flood watch.

Ian

Ian is expected to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Keys and South Florida, with local maximum totals of 12 inches.

The outer bands of Ian will continue to impact our viewing area on Wednesday.

Ian

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Palm Beach County

Martin County

St. Lucie County

Indian River County

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Little River Inlet

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key

Florida Bay

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River

Lake Okeechobee

Scripps Only Content 2022