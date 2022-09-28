DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update from Lake City

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm.

During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida.

"There have been several tornado warnings issued during the overnight hours and we expect to see that continued today," the governor said.

DeSantis said the storm will "produce catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge on the Gulf coast of Florida."

The governor said the highest-risk areas are Collier to Sarasota counties. He said the current forecast has Ian making landfall in Charlotte County.

"If you are in any of those counties, it's no longer possible to safely evacuate," DeSantis said. "It's time to hunker down and prepare for this storm. This is a powerful storm that should be treated like you would treat if a tornado was approaching your home."

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie urged residents to stay inside during the storm.

"The storm is here," Guthrie said. "It's imminent."

During a Tuesday news conference, Guthrie advised residents of southwest Florida to "go straight across the state" to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

DeSantis said 5,000 National Guard service members from Florida and 2,000 from other states are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies.

Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday, packing winds of 155 mph, just two miles shy of becoming the most powerful hurricane.

