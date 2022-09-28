Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out

The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.

According to an alert from the mall's emergency notification system, the property, located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard, was evacuated in cooperation with local authorities.

"All persons are asked to leave the building immediately via the nearest exit," the text message alert said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the mall around 11:30 a.m. and found a small amount of smoke coming from the roof.

A small fire had broken out in a kitchen area, according to authorities, and crews quickly got the flames under control.

Emergency crews respond to the Mall at Wellington Green, located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard, on Sept. 28, 2022.

A WPTV viewer said multiple Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruisers and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue emergency vehicles were stationed outside the mall's entrance near Dillard's.

Another viewer said there was smoke coming from the mall near Dillard's.

Our WPTV news team contacted the Dillard's store, and an associate said there was a fire at the nearby California Pizza Kitchen restaurant.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the cause of the fire is under investigation, however, it does not appear to be storm-related.

There are no reports of injuries.

