Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County

Sep. 28, 2022
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the body of a 34-year-old man was discovered face-down in a residential area along Southwest Lost River Road, just south of Palm City.

The man was working on construction early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Crime scene investigators from the Martin County Sheriff's Office are on scene looking into the circumstances of the man's death.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said there was no visible trauma to the man's body, and the agency doesn't believe, at this point, that his death has anything to do with Hurricane Ian and bad weather.

No other information is expected to be released until an autopsy is completed.

