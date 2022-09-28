Possible tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington

Fast-moving storms brought down trees, shattered windows and downed fences and light poles in a Wellington neighborhood Tuesday night.

Residents were busy Wednesday cleaning up debris and accessing the damage after a possible tornado hit the Lakefield neighborhood.

People who live in the community, which consists of about 200 homes, said the storm hit so quickly they didn't have time to prepare.

The president of the homeowner’s association said he had heard from about 30 residents that suffered extensive damage.

One homeowner said he just pulled into his driveway and wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

"Everything happened so fast. When I got into the house, I didn't hear anything. It felt like there was no warning sign," one resident said. "They say that when a tornado's coming it sounds like a train, but for whatever reason, everything happened so fast I didn’t hear anything.

Workers with the Village of Wellington were at the scene to help clean up the debris.

They said they wanted to clean up the storm damage as soon as possible in case stronger winds from Hurricane Ian hit the area later Wednesday.

