St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian

St. Lucie County Public Safety Department, along with its community partners, announced Tuesday that three shelters will be open for Hurricane Ian, including medical special needs and pet-friendly shelters.

There are currently no ordered evacuations for St. Lucie County, however, shelters will be opened for those living in manufactured homes and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The following shelters will open in St. Lucie County Wednesday at 10 a.m.:

Special Needs Shelter: Havert L. Fenn, 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34982

Pet-Friendly Shelter: Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, 1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34947

General Population Shelter: Fort Pierce Central High School, 4101 S 25th St., Fort Pierce, Fla. 34981

Individuals should bring the following items to the shelter:

Pillow, blanket and linens for everyone in your group. It is suggested to bring a folding cot, twin-size air mattress, or equivalent to sleep on.

Three-day supply of non-perishable food for individual taste and/or special diet per person.

Three-day supply of drinking water in non-breakable container(s). (1 gallon per day, per person)

Prescription medications in their prescription bottles. If you have a Do Not Resuscitate Order (DNRO) bring it with you. Remember to bring the original document that is on canary yellow paper.

RELATED: Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

Personal Items:

Important papers - Personal identification, Insurance policies, etc.

Reading glasses

Personal hygiene articles (toothbrush, soap, towel, washcloth, etc.)

Change of clothing

Sweater or jacket

Rainwear

Quiet games i.e. cards, book, and knitting.

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER

All of the above plus vital medical equipment i.e. oxygen concentrators, and portable oxygen bottles.

PET-FRIENDLY SHELTER INFORMATION

Pet owners should bring all of the above plus rabies vaccination for the dog or cat.

Pets are to remain contained in an approved carrier (hard plastic or wire) except at scheduled times. Carriers are required to be large enough to accommodate bedding, food/water bowls and litter pans.

At least one family member must remain at the shelter at all times while their animal is being sheltered. Each pet owner is responsible for assigning one caregiver for animal visitation, walking, cleaning, feeding, and administering medication.

Dogs should be kept on a short leash at all times when out of their carrier. Retractable leashes are discouraged.

Pets and carriers must maintain proper identification.

Pet owners are responsible for any items brought to the shelter for themselves and or/their pet(s) and will not hold shelter staff responsible for items left behind.

St. Lucie County declared a Local State of Emergency Tuesday at 9 a.m. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The potential for heavy rains and flash flooding will be in effect for the next several days. Residents can report flooding by emailing details, including street addresses and images, to flooding@stlucieco.org.

St. Lucie County shelters are being open in cooperation with St. Lucie Public Schools, the Florida Department of Health – St. Lucie, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Lucie County Fire District.

For more storm-related information, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2022