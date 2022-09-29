Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule

Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds.

The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and the departure of the first northbound train from Miami will be at 9:08 a.m.

Brightline said regularly scheduled service will continue for the remainder of the day.

For more information about Brightline's real-time schedule and service updates, click here.

