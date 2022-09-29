DeSantis to speak on Hurricane Ian's impact

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update Thursday morning on Hurricane Ian's impact to Florida.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, was forecast to cut across the peninsula and into the Atlantic Ocean after making landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida.

