DeSantis to speak on Hurricane Ian's impact

Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update Thursday morning on Hurricane Ian's impact to Florida.

A news conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH LIVE:

DeSantis will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Ian, which was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, was forecast to cut across the peninsula and into the Atlantic Ocean after making landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida.

