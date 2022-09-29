DeSantis: Southwest Florida utilities 'off the grid,' bridges damaged

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard has been performing rescue missions on the barrier islands of southwest Florida since the early morning hours in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The governor said during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee that the Coast Guard and other first responders have been out since early Thursday to help those in need.

As of 6 a.m., DeSantis said, there are 2.2 million utility customers without power throughout the state, mostly in southwest Florida.

"Lee and Charlotte (counties) are basically off the grid at this point," DeSantis said.

He said the power grids in those counties will likely have to be rebuilt.

"That's going to be more than just connecting a power line back to a pole," he said.

DeSantis also said 100 portable cell towers are being deployed to the region once it's safe to do so, which should help with the disruption in communications.

Although most of Interstate 75 remains open, DeSantis said, there was severe structural damage to the Sanibel Causeway and Pine Island Bridge.

"Those two are not passable and they are going to require structural rebuilds," he said.

DeSantis said he'll be touring the damage in southwest Florida later in the day.

