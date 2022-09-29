Dolphins linebacker named AFC's top defensive player of month

Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) celebrates his fumble recovery with Miami Dolphins...
Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) celebrates his fumble recovery with Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham (40) during an NFL football game, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, FL. The Dolphins defeat the Bills 21-19. (Peter Joneleit via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram is the AFC's defensive player of the month.

The NFL announced Thursday that Ingram was the top defensive player in September.

Ingram is the only player to record a sack and score a defensive touchdown so far this season.

The 11-year veteran has seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through three games.

He made the game-saving tackle against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, keeping receiver Isaiah McKenzie inbounds as time expired to help the Dolphins improve to 3-0.

The Dolphins will try for their first 5-0 start since 1995 when they face the Bengals on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

