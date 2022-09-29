Florida State offers football tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian

Florida State fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne,...
Florida State fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida State is giving away tickets to Saturday's football game to Floridians who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford said Thursday that Florida residents can claim up to four tickets by providing their state-issued identification at the baseball stadium's ticket office beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The No. 23 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) host No. 22 Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) for homecoming Saturday afternoon.

While some teams throughout the state have moved the site or date of their games because of Ian, Alford has repeatedly said that the Seminoles intended to play Saturday, even after FSU's campus closed ahead of the storm.

Florida State running back Trey Benson fights for extra yardage as Duquesne defenders pursue in...
Florida State running back Trey Benson fights for extra yardage as Duquesne defenders pursue in the second quarter Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson questioned earlier in the week whether the game should be played in Tallahassee.

"You certainly hope the ACC office makes the right decision, and if they don't, we will," Clawson said during his Tuesday afternoon news conference. "We are not going to travel down there and put anybody at risk. We are monitoring the weather. Obviously, this is in the league's hands, in Florida State's hands. We would hope that they would make the right decision. But if we feel that there is any danger to our players going down there, we are not going to go."

Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity
Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place

Latest News

NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds
Power outages remain for some residents in St. Lucie County after Hurricane Ian
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian