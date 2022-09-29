Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:

The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational.

The Canoe Creek Service Plaza and the Turkey Lake Service Plaza are providing limited services. Fuel and convenience store services are open, but no restaurant services are available.

For information about closures and updates, travelers can access Florida's 511 service from cell phones and online.

