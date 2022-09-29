Man shot by deputy dies after incident at Greenacres Publix

A man who was shot by deputies in the parking lot of a Greenacres Publix has died days later from his injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call Monday night of an "armed suspicious person" who "fired several rounds into the air."

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket located in the 4800 block of Military Trail near Melaleuca Lane.

Deputies claim they attempted to deescalate the situation with 21-year-old Jose Villanueva, but he began "wave the firearm in a threatening manner."

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Villanueva tried to make his way back into Publix when deputies began to confront him while he waved his gun.

"This goes from a suspicious person to an active shooter, when you stop to think about it," Bradshaw said. "Just because he didn't hit anybody doesn't mean he is not trying."

A deputy then shot Villanueva, who was taken to the hospital and died Thursday morning.

As with all shootings involving Palm Beach County deputies, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

