Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian

Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas.

Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway 1.

“If there’s flooding, we start to lose lanes on US 1,” Snyder said. “And what our goal will be, is to not get anybody trapped in high water.”

Martin County officials are also keeping an eye on other main traffic arteries that are prone to flooding, like Kanner Highway.

Scripps Only Content 2022