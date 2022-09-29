Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas.

Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway 1.

“If there’s flooding, we start to lose lanes on US 1,” Snyder said. “And what our goal will be, is to not get anybody trapped in high water.”

Martin County officials are also keeping an eye on other main traffic arteries that are prone to flooding, like Kanner Highway.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Latest News

Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Curfew in place Wednesday night, early Thursday in Okeechobee Co.
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County