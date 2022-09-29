NWS: EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington with 90 mph winds

An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County.

At about 9:27 pm, the tornado spun up over or very near the Wanderers Club golf course. The storm was part of an outer rain band from Hurricane Ian.

Multiple vehicle windows were shattered after fast-moving storms hit a Wellington community.

The first identifiable EF-1 damage was reported at a neighborhood adjacent to the golf course. This included roof damage to several houses and many broken tree branches.

The report said that the tornado proceeded to move northeast, crossing Flying Cow Ranch Road and Southern Boulevard into Loxahatchee.

The National Weather Service said the tornado then caused abundant tree branch damage in the area where Hanover Circle meets Buck Ridge trail.

The last reported damage was at Capet Creek Court where a barn lost half of its roof.

