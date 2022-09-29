Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday.

In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, will resume.

However, all athletic competitions scheduled for Friday, including varsity football, the junior varsity girls volleyball tournament, and county swim meet, are canceled and will be rescheduled.

SAT testing scheduled for Saturday will take place as planned.

No makeup days will be added to the school district’s attendance calendar.

In a news release, the district said it did not sustain any major damage, and minor repairs and cleanup are expected to be completed Friday.

MARTIN COUNTY

The Martin County School District will resume classes and operations on Friday.

Free meals will be offered to all students.

Some schools may have canceled or postponed activities and athletic events for the remainder of the week. Families should look for that specific information from their individual school.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Earlier this week, St. Lucie Public Schools said it looks forward to welcoming all students and staff members back on Friday.

No other details have been released as of Thursday afternoon.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Due to power outages at several schools, all Indian River County public schools and school district buildings will remain closed on Friday.

The School District of Indian River County said classes will resume on Monday.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

All Okeechobee County Public Schools will remain closed on Friday.

The school district has not released any additional information about whether schools will reopen on Monday.

ELSEWHERE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will reopen Friday, and all adult education classes, after-care programs, athletics, and school activities will resume.

Broward County Public Schools and district offices will reopen Friday.

Florida Atlantic University campuses will return to normal operations Friday, and all classes, including online classes, will resume as scheduled.

Palm Beach State College campuses will reopen on Friday, and all in-person and online classes will resume as scheduled.

Scripps Only Content 2022