2 arrested in connection with car burglaries in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man and a boy were taken into custody after a series of car burglaries that occurred overnight in Fort Pierce.

On Thursday at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of north Lawnwood Circle in reference to two males checking door handles of parked vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers began canvassing the area. During their investigation, two officers located two suspects, who were still in possession of the stolen items, hiding in the bushes near the area where the burglaries occurred.

Police arrested Nathanial Wood, 19, and a 15-year-old boy on multiple counts. The stolen property was returned to its owners.

Fort Pierce police are reminding residents to remove all valuables from cars and lock all car doors, and report suspicious activity to authorities.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.
Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'

Latest News

Hurricane evacuee shares survival story amid rising water
How will Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?
Bicyclist, 17, hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie, critically injured
Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents