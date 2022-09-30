Bengals beat Dolphins 27-15 after Tua Tagovailoa injured

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the second half of an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher.

Tagovailoa was chased down and thrown to the turf by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the second quarter of the team's...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the second quarter of the team's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Vonn Bell's interception of Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — the safety's second pick of the night — with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals' final drive.

Evan McPherson kicked two fourth-quarter field goals — including a 57-yarder.

Burrow was 20 for 31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals won their second game in five days after dropping the first of the season. Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD.

Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass on Miami's final drive to turn the ball over on downs with 57 seconds left.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during the second quarter of a "Thursday...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during the second quarter of a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa was 8 for 14 for 110 yards and an interception before his injury. Bridgewater finished 14 for 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief.

Tyreek Hill paced the Dolphins with 10 catches for 160 yards.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity

Latest News

Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Tua Tagovailoa taken off field on stretcher with head, neck injuries
FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by...
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
Hurricane Ian evacuees returning home, facing uncertainty