Bicyclist, 17, hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie, critically injured

Police in Port St. Lucie said a 17-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Southeast Triumph Road and Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:51 a.m.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Southeast Triumph Road and struck in the intersection by a Ford Bronco traveling north on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway

The teen was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said the 59-year-old driver of the Bronco was driving to work and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

