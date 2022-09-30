DeSantis, other officials to hold news conference on Ian recovery efforts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday to provide the latest on the devastation of Hurricane Ian, two days after it made landfall in southwest Florida.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 8:45 a.m.

WATCH LIVE:

The governor will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida National Guard Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

DeSantis toured the damage Thursday in southwest Florida, saying some parts of the area were hit with "biblical storm surge."

In places like Sanibel Island, where the only causeway on and off has collapsed, the National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard are landing helicopters to perform search-and-rescue missions.

DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties since operations began Thursday morning.

He also said 42,000 linemen are helping to restore electricity to the more than 2.5 million customers with reported power outages.

