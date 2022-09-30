Fort Pierce offering rehousing program to homeless residents

Published: Sep. 30, 2022
With a competitive housing market and the rise of rent, Fort Pierce is implementing a program to help displaced residents who can’t afford housing.

The Rapid Rehousing Program assists individuals and families who are in dire need of assistance and are homeless according to Florida's definition in Section 420.621 of the Florida Statutes.

The city said applications will be available through a social service agency beginning Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. and will close when all funds have been used.

Funding will assist income-eligible applicants on first eligible, first served basis.

To learn more about the Rapid Rehousing Program and the documents needed for application submittal, click here.

For questions, please contact the Grants Administration Division at (772) 467-3161 or email GrantsAdministration@cityoffortpierce.com.

