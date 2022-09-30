FPL working to restore power to parts of Okeechobee County after Hurricane Ian

By Friday, FPL had restored power to over a million customers impacted by Hurricane Ian and continue to work to restore power to more residences.

FPL told WPTV they have over 21,000 employees and 34 staging sites fanned out across Florida. Restoring power has been challenging in some areas due to flooding and debris.

As as result, FPL said they are using drones to map out an area and assess damage.

Several people in Okeechobee County are still without power.

“The power went out here about 11:30 Wednesday night and I still don't have power today,” said Tom Finney. “Luckily, I had a few lantern lights, so we could at least kind of see around the house. I had my son here from Tampa also weathering the storm, so I had a full house.”

FPL held a news conference at 6 p.m. to update residents on a timeline of when they can expect their power back on.

WATCH FPL CONFERENCE BELOW:

