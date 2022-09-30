Hurricane evacuee shares survival story amid rising water

As we all begin to understand the full breadth of Hurricane Ian's devastation, we're hearing stories of survival and loved ones stuck in the midst of destruction.

Terry Morgan survived Hurricane Ian inside of her home in Estero, Florida, located south of Fort Myers. She moved there last year from North Palm Beach.

"I would have never ever dreamed this would happen my entire lifetime," Morgan said. "The house shook. You could feel it shake."

Despite a mandatory evacuation, Morgan stayed in her home, which she says was flooded with about 3 inches of water.

"They say that river never comes up, in 20 years, that river has never come past the clubhouse, and it was almost to the roof," she said. "When water started coming in, I thought we could be in some serious trouble now."

Morgan shared pictures and videos of her flooded neighborhood and nearby damage.

WPTV's camera was also rolling when Vicky Schweikhart got a call from her elderly parents who are stuck in Fort Myers without electricity or running water.

"I was concerned to know how things were going," she told WPTV. "I don't know where they're going to go. I asked that and they’re like, 'There's nowhere to go. You can't get out.'"

For now, Morgan is calling the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach home as she and her neighbors wait for word on when it's safe to return home to rebuild.

"Pray that once we can get back in there it’s not all that bad," she said. "I hope we all can pull through this safe and sound, god bless them all."

