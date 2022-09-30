Hurricane Ian evacuees returning home, facing uncertainty

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The aftermath of hurricane Ian has impacted several of our neighbors from out west who fled to South Florida to seek shelter. Many evacuees are now getting ready to return home and face uncertainty.

It’s nerve-wracking. It’s stressful," said Mark Bishop who lives in Port Charlotte.

After spending the past three days at a Palm Beach County hotel, he's mentally preparing himself for what's to come.

"We’re not sure of the full extent of it, neighbors that stayed in place said that there is trees down and there’s a fence down," said Bishop.

evacuee.PNG
evacuee.PNG

Bishop and his wife are holding on to hope for the best possible outcome although they won't have any power or running water.

"We are hopeful that the house is going to be okay. I have storm shutters up so I'll find out how well they worked when we get home," he said.

Gary Hunt was also impacted by the storm.

Hunt.PNG
Hunt.PNG

"It looks like someone dropped a bomb over there," said Hunt.

Strong winds blew off his storm shutters and his newly built house now needs a new roof.

"They were the contractor storm shutters when they built the house and they’re basically flagged into the wall and it just ripped the flags and everything panels are gone," said Hunt.

Living close to Charlotte Harbour, he feared the worst, however, he's grateful that he still has a place to call home.

Charlotte Harbour.PNG
Charlotte Harbour.PNG

"We were just fortunate. I think that we got out and we still have a house to go back to," Hunt said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'
Delray Beach apartment complex damaged by possible tornado
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity

Latest News

Martin County Sheriff's Office Rapid Response Team headed to Lee County
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Tua Tagovailoa taken off field on stretcher with head, neck injuries
FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by...
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
Florida State fans cheer before the start of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne,...
Florida State offers football tickets to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian