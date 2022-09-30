PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week.

Deputies say Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home.

Officials said Worthens may have been in the area of Currie Park in West Palm Beach.

He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue, red and gray pajama pants with white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Johnny Worthens' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Greco at GrecoJ@pbso.org or call 561-688-4054.



