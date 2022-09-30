PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week.

Deputies say Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home.

Officials said Worthens may have been in the area of Currie Park in West Palm Beach.

He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue, red and gray pajama pants with white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Johnny Worthens' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Greco at GrecoJ@pbso.org or call 561-688-4054.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Hurricane Ian: Some Okeechobee Co. residents evacuated, others stayed in place
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.
Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Resident: Kings Point possible tornado sounded like 'freight train'

Latest News

Tornado warning alerts came too slowly for some residents
FPL working to restore power to parts of Okeechobee County after Hurricane Ian
Pregnant woman, others recounts surviving Ian's wrath
Dog rescue collecting pet supplies to provide aid to Ian victims