I-75 reopens after closure due to Myakka River overflowing in North Port

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Interstate 75 was reopened Saturday after being shut down Friday evening due to the overflow of the Myakka River, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Interstate was closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard).

A detour was established southbound at exit 257 in Brandon to re-route drivers east on SR 60 to US 98, and northbound at exit 141 at Palm Beach Boulevard to re-route drivers east on SR 80/US 27 to US 98.

