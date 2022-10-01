I-75 shutdown in North Port due to flooding

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT
Interstate 75 is shut down Friday evening due to the overflow of the Myakka River, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Interstate is closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard).

A detour is established southbound at exit 257 in Brandon to re-route drivers east on SR 60 to US 98, and northbound at exit 141 at Palm Beach Boulevard to re-route drivers east on SR 80/US 27 to US 98.

Major delays are expected in the area.

